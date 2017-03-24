Lowe’s Donates Equipment, Money to Alternative Learning Center

Students at Dubuque’s Alternative Learning Center in Dubuque got quite a surprise yesterday afternoon, when employees from Lowe’s delivered a truckload of tools and equipment, plus a check for nearly $17,000. The money comes from Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation and was presented to the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools. Foundation Director Jennifer Klinkhammer says the tools and equipment will be used in the Alternative Learning Center’s “maker’s space” classroom. The “maker’s space” is the brainchild of instructor Amy Burns. The monetary part of the donation will be used to purchase tools and equipment that Lowe’s doesn’t stock and therefore wasn’t able to donate. “Maker’s spaces” are becoming increasingly popular in school districts around the country. Students at the Alternative Learning Center are considered to be at risk of dropping out of school. Most are also categorized as non-traditional learners.