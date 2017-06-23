Loras Wrestling Alum Kettman Being Honored

A former Loras College wrestler who went on to be a very successful Iowa High School wrestling coach is being inducted into the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame of Iowa this weekend. Tom Kettman who led Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville to 12 state team wrestling championships-five traditional, and seven dual during his 11 seasons as coach between 2001 and 2011 is among six individuals being enshrined at a ceremony in Waterloo on Saturday night. Kettman finished his high school coaching career with a dual meet record of 262 wins and only 28 losses. While a wrestler at Loras he was a two time NCAA qualifier.

Others being inducted this weekend are former Iowa wrestler Chad Zapuitil, former Iowa State wrestling brothers Trent Paulson and Travis Paulson, former Cresco High School coach George Flanagan, and the entire 1987 Iowa State wrestling team.