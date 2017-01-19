Loras’ Visitation Hall Demolished

A Dubuque building that had served as everything from a convent to an all-girls high school to a college dormitory is now nothing more than a pile of rubble. Construction crews tore down the north building of Loras College’s Visitation Complex yesterday. The building had been badly damaged by a fire last March, and college officials decided late last year that it would be torn down, rather than renovated or rebuilt. John McDermott, the school’s Vice President of Physical Resources, tells us crews will spend the rest of this week going through the remnants of the building to salvage anything that could be reused. The building’s cornerstone was removed on Tuesday. McDermott says it dates back to the Sisters of the Visitation’s original building in Dubuque, which was built in the early 1870s. That stone, along with several boxes of historical artifacts that were found inside, will be given back to the Sisters. McDermott says the brick from the exterior of the building will also be salvaged. The college plans to make some of those bricks available to alumni and former residents of the building as a keepsake. Loras purchased the building from the Sisters of the Visitation in the early 1990s.