Loras Men, Women Claim Victories

Both Loras College basketball teams were victorious in home contests yesterday. For the men, Ryan DiCanio was the hero, drilling a three-pointer from the wing with two seconds left in regulation to lift the Duhawks to a 102-99 win over Concordia of Wisconsin. Christian Mathis assisted that final basket as part of a big night. He led Loras in both scoring and rebounding, pouring in 23 points and grabbing 14 boards for a double-double.

In the women’s contest, the Duhawks were able to even their season record at 5-5 with a win over Elmhurst. Loras held an eleven point lead entering the fourth quarter and held off a furious rally by the Bluejays to emerge with a 79-72 win. Senior post player Terese McMahon led the way for Loras with a career-high 25 points. The Duhawks also set a season-best by shooting 56 percent from the field.