Listen Live
Delays and Cancellations

Loras Men, Women Claim Victories

December 20, 2016   Sports

Both Loras College basketball teams were victorious in home contests yesterday. For the men, Ryan DiCanio was the hero, drilling a three-pointer from the wing with two seconds left in regulation to lift the Duhawks to a 102-99 win over Concordia of Wisconsin. Christian Mathis assisted that final basket as part of a big night. He led Loras in both scoring and rebounding, pouring in 23 points and grabbing 14 boards for a double-double.

In the women’s contest, the Duhawks were able to even their season record at 5-5 with a win over Elmhurst. Loras held an eleven point lead entering the fourth quarter and held off a furious rally by the Bluejays to emerge with a 79-72 win. Senior post player Terese McMahon led the way for Loras with a career-high 25 points. The Duhawks also set a season-best by shooting 56 percent from the field.

Print Friendly