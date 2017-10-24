Loras College Sweeps IIAC Athlete of the Week Honors

Loras College has swept weekly Iowa Conference honors for Male and Female Athlete of the Week.

Duhawk quarterback Bob Kelly was named the Male Athlete of the Week after throwing for a career high 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-38 victory over Coe on Saturday.

Duhawk women’s soccer player Maura Walch is the Female Athlete of the Week. Walsh helped the Duhawks earn at least a share of their 11th IIAC title with a 3-0 win over Coe and a 1-1 tie against Wartburg this past week. Walsh scored on each of her shots this week and recorded a first half hat-trick against Coe.

Also honored by the conference: