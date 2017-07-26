Loras to Apply for National Register of Historic Places

One of Dubuque’s institutions of higher learning will be applying for membership on the National Register of Historic Places. Loras College recently received a grant from the State Historical Society to pursue nomination to the Register. The school, which was founded as a seminary in 1839, will by assisted by local nonprofit Heritage Works in preparing their application. Loras’ John Sutter says students will also be involved in preparing the application, which should be answered within a few weeks of its submission. Sutter says Loras already goes to great lengths to highlight the historical nature of its campus, which includes multiple buildings that were constructed more than a century ago. Being on the National Register would make certain preservation resources available to Loras, while not getting in the way of any renovations to the historic buildings. According to Sutter, it’s also possible that being on the National Register will help attract prospective students. If approved for the National Register, Loras would join Drake University as the only colleges in Iowa to have their entire campuses on the list.