Long Time Dubuque Radio Personality Succumbs To Cancer

One of Dubuque’s most recognizable radio voices of the past half-century has fallen silent. Mike Callaghan, the Program Director and long-time morning show host at our sister station Kat-FM, died this morning as a result of complications from lung and pancreatic cancer. Callaghan was a Dubuque native who grew up on the North End and worked in local radio for more than forty years. He was best known for hosting the morning show on Kat-FM, where he teamed with Lisa Bennett for the past seven years. She says he always put his audience first. Callaghan first began experiencing abdominal pain early last year. But his cancer went largely undiagnosed until last September, when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of small-cell lung cancer. Bennett admired how Callaghan would still come in to work often during his treatments. Bennett says her chemistry with Callaghan extended to their time off the air. The fun they had together is what she’ll miss the most. Callaghan was 60 years old. He’s survived by his wife, Sharon, three daughters, and three grandchildren.