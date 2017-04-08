Logjam at Augusta…Durant returning…Charlotte in line for NBA ASG…Big Ben on board

AUGUSTA, (AP) – Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Thomas Pieters and Charley Hoffman share the lead heading into the third round of the Masters. Fowler fired a 5-under 67 yesterday to get to minus-4, and Hoffman shot a 75 after carrying a four-stroke edge into the round. William McGirt is alone in fifth at minus-2 following a 1-over 73.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant is expected to return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup tonight against New Orleans. The Warriors’ forward practiced Friday and experienced no issues with the left knee he injured against the Wizards in Washington Feb. 28. Without him, Golden State struggled before compiling its current 13-game winning streak that allowed them to clinch the top seed in the NBA playoffs.

NEW YORK (AP) – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game after a recent change to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people. However, Silver says it’s “not a done deal” that Charlotte will get the game, because the league would need assurances of anti-discriminatory policies for venues that would host its events and hotels they would use. Silver says those requirements would need to be met within about the next month.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has announced on Twitter that he’s told the team he plans to be under center in 2017 and that he’s looking forward to his 14th season. The two-time Super Bowl winner hinted after Pittsburgh’s loss to New England in the AFC championship game that he needed to take stock before committing to returning.

CHICAGO (AP) – Denver defenseman Will Butcher has won the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s player of the year. The Colorado Avalanche prospect has seven goals and a team-high 30 assists in 42 games heading into Saturday’s Frozen Four final against Minnesota Duluth. Butcher is the first defenseman to win the honor since Matt Gilroy in 2009 and the seventh overall since it was first handed out in 1981.