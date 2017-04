Local Sports

Women’s Softball

Nebraska Wesleyan Univ. 1, Univ. of Dubuque 0

Univ. of Dubuque- 6, Nebraska Wesleyan Univ. 1

Loras 13, Wartburg 9

Wartburg 8, Loras 5

Clarke 4, Baker 3

Clarke 4, Baker 2

Men’s Baseball

University of Dubuque 7 Simpson 0

University of Dubuque 9 Simpson 5

Nebraska Wesleyan 6, Loras 5

Loras 12 , Nebraska Wesleyan 9

Men’s Lacrosse

Univ of Dubuque 21, North Central Univ (MN) 0

Women’s Lacrosse

Ottawa 11, Clarke 8

Univ. of Dubuque- 12 Carroll- 7

Men’s College Volleyball

Loras, 3 Olivet, 1

Men’s Tennis

Neb. Wesleyan, 10 Loras, 4

Loras Women’s Spring Golf Invitational Peosta

Team Scores- Round One

4 Clarke University

6 Loras College

Day two of the Loras Spring Invitational takes place on Sunday. The shotgun start is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Cornell Invitational Track & Field

Team Results-

Men

Loras

Women

Loras

Central Methodist Invitational Track & Field

Team Results

Men

Clarke University

Women