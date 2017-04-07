Local Scoreboard (4/7)
High School Baseball
- Galena 11, Pearl City 8
- East Dubuque 1, West Carroll 0
- Platteville 15, Cuba City 3
- Lancaster 12, River Ridge 1
- Belleville 6, Mineral Point 0
High School Softball
- West Carroll 10, East Dubuque 9 (8)
- Pearl City 17, Galena 1
- Southwestern 11, Fennimore 2
- Wisconsin Heights 6, River Valley 5
- Mineral Point 9, Riverdale 4
- River Ridge/Cassville 16, Pecatonica 4
- Belmont 12, Black Hawk 0
High School Boys Soccer
- Wahlert 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
High School Track and Field
- Boys action, Dubuque Senior scored 107 points to finish second behind Bettendorf (135) at the six-team Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
High School Boys Tennis
- Wahlert 9, C.R. Prairie 0
High School Girls Tennis
- Hempstead 8, Cedar Falls 1
- Wahlert 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4
College Softball
- Loras swept Grinnell 9-7 and 8-2
- Dubuque lost twice at UW Whitewater 7-0 and 10-0
Men’s Golf Wins Clarke Invite
- The Loras men’s golf team won the Clarke Invitational on Thursday, hosted at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. The Duhawks totaled 312. Clarke finished 3rd shooting a 318 Carson Hillary of Clarke was medalist runner up with a 75, two strokes back. Loras freshman Jake Grabner and sophomore Will Arndt paced the Duhawks tied for third place in the pool of 37 golfers.