Local Scoreboard (4/7)

April 7, 2017   Sports

High School Baseball

  • Galena 11, Pearl City 8
  • East Dubuque 1, West Carroll 0
  • Platteville 15, Cuba City 3
  • Lancaster 12, River Ridge 1
  • Belleville 6, Mineral Point 0

High School Softball

  • West Carroll 10, East Dubuque 9 (8)
  • Pearl City 17, Galena 1
  • Southwestern 11, Fennimore 2
  • Wisconsin Heights 6, River Valley 5
  • Mineral Point 9, Riverdale 4
  • River Ridge/Cassville 16, Pecatonica 4
  • Belmont 12, Black Hawk 0

High School Boys Soccer

  • Wahlert 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

High School Track and Field

  • Boys action, Dubuque Senior scored 107 points to finish second behind Bettendorf (135) at the six-team Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

High School Boys Tennis

  • Wahlert 9, C.R. Prairie 0

High School Girls Tennis

  • Hempstead 8, Cedar Falls 1
  • Wahlert 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4

College Softball

  • Loras swept Grinnell 9-7 and 8-2
  • Dubuque lost twice at UW Whitewater 7-0 and 10-0

Men’s Golf Wins Clarke Invite

  • The Loras men’s golf team won the Clarke Invitational on Thursday, hosted at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. The Duhawks totaled 312. Clarke finished 3rd shooting a 318 Carson Hillary of Clarke was medalist runner up with a 75, two strokes back. Loras freshman Jake Grabner and sophomore Will Arndt paced the Duhawks tied for third place in the pool of 37 golfers.
