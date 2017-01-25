Little Impact of Invalid Certifications Expected at Dubuque FD

Dubuque’s fire chief does not expect many local firefighters to be among those who were given invalid certifications. The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that about 17-hundred firefighters had been improperly certified between 2012 and last year. But Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines says most of his department’s employees have certifications that go back farther than that. An employee at the state’s Fire Training Service Bureau improperly scored the written part of a certification test, which is just one part of the process. The certification is not required for firefighters, but is more commonly used by departments to add an additional requirement for their employees. Investigators estimate that about one of every four certifications approved between 2012 and February of last year are not valid. The employee who improperly scored the tests has been charged with Misconduct and Tampering with Records.