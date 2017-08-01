Link Announces For House District 57 

A teacher in the Dubuque school district has announced plans to run for a seat in the Iowa legislature next year. Libertarian Lucas Link, who teaches social studies at Roosevelt is running for House District 57. He says if elected he will push for increased funding in K through 12 public education, individual freedoms, and a stronger economy. He says right now the Iowa Research Activities Tax Credit is hurting Iowa’s small businesses. Link says he would also advocate for the legalization of cannabis. Link says if the recreational use of cannabis became legal in Iowa, it would be an individual decision to use it. The 26 year old Link comes from a family of longtime Republicans. But as he started to evaluate his stance on some of the issues, he realized that he was right in the middle. Link says he will be a hands-on candidate who’ll make himself visible to the voters in the 57th district. The House District 57 seat is currently being held by Republican Shannon Lundgren.