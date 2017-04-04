Light It Up Blue At Hills And Dales This Evening

In an effort to increase understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder, Hills and Dales will be Lighting It Up Blue at its’ facilities this evening. Hills and Dales CEO Marilyn Althoff says a reception and lighting ceremony will take place at their Community Center on Stoneman Road. Althoff encourages the community to join them in shedding some light on people with autism. Residents, clients and staff at Hills and Dales will recognize Autism Awareness Month throughout April. A report from Autism Speaks says autism affects one out of sixty eight children. Hills and Dales continues to expand its’ services to support people with autism.