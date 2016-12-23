Libyan Commercial Plane Hijacked…Berlin Market Suspect Killed…Tropical Storm Could Hit Philippines on Christmas

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) – Malta’s state television says two hijackers who diverted a Libyan commercial plane to Malta are threatening to blow it up. The Malta airport authority says all emergency teams have been sent to the scene, where the plane is on the airport tarmac. Airport officials say the Afriqiyah Airways Airbus has 118 people on board. All flights in and out of Malta have been canceled.

ROME (AP) – The Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin has been killed in a shootout with police in Milan. Italy’s Interior Ministry says checks conducted after the shootout show “the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri.” Milan police say Amri passed through France and arrived in Italy early this morning by train. The Berlin attack killed 12 people and injured 56.

ROME (AP) – German authorities say they’re still waiting for official confirmation that the person killed by police in Milan, Italy, overnight was Anis Amri, the prime suspect in Monday’s truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. Germany’s Interior Ministry says, “should this turn out to be true, then the Interior Ministry is relieved that this person doesn’t pose a threat anymore.

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is cautioning the owners of nearly 50,000 Dodge Journeys, Jeep Compasses and Jeep Patriots. The automaker has issued a worldwide recall for the 2016 models of the SUVs, saying the engines could stall while being driven. Fiat Chrysler says a sensor connector in the engine can malfunction.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – The Philippines could be hit with moderate to heavy rains and blustery weather on Christmas Day as a tropical storm moves closer. Forecasters say Tropical Storm Nock-Ten could strengthen to a typhoon before it makes landfall late Sunday in the eastern part of the country. Right now, it’s packing winds of up to 65 miles per hour and gusts of up to 80 mph.