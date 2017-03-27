Legislators Proposed Combining City, School Elections

A measure being considered by the Iowa Legislature could see local elections merged into a single ballot. House File 566 would combine municipal and school district elections. Currently, those votes are both held in odd-numbered years. School elections happen in September, while municipal elections for offices like mayor and city council come up for a vote on the traditional Election Day in November. Backers of the bill say it could increase voter turnout while reducing costs. But Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan says there’s no guarantee that either of those things would happen. According to Dolan, Dubuque is one of many cities around the state where smaller nearby communities fall within the local school district. She says that would add complications to the voting process. The measure could also create problems for communities that lie in two school districts or aren’t large enough to host their own polling place, such as Rickardsville. Dolan also worries about the two elections having to compete for voters’ attention. The bill passed the Iowa House last week. It has not yet been taken up by the Senate’s State Government committee. Local legislators were split on the issue, with Democrat Chuck Isenhart and Republican Shannon Lundgren voting in favor. Democrat Abby Finkenauer and Republican Andy McKean both voted against the bill.