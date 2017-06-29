At Least One Tornado Strikes SW Dubuque County

At least one tornado was spotted in the southwestern corner of Dubuque County as severe storms moved across the area. At about 7:20, volunteer firefighters reported seeing a tornado on the ground between Cascade and Hopkinton. About the same time, additional spotter reports came in of another twister to the southwest of Worthington. At this time, it’s not clear if those spotters were seeing the same system, or two separate tornados. Possible, but unconfirmed, tornadoes were also reported near Monticello and Oxford Junction in Jones County, and outside of Maquoketa in Jackson County. To this point, damage reports have been minimal within Dubuque County. Strong winds, possibly coming from the tornado, did damage several homes and farm buildings in the communities of Monticello and Hopkinton. High winds were also reported in the northern part of Clayton County, as well as across the river in Grant County. Power poles were knocked down in Lancaster and Livingston. Downed tree limbs were also reported in Elizabeth and Stockton in Jo Daviess County.