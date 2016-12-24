Lawmakers denounce resolution … Explosion in Aleppo … Carrie Fisher in hospital ICU

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Congressional Republicans are threatening to take action following a U.N. Security Council vote to condemn Israeli settlements. The 14-0 vote went through with the United States abstaining in a sharp rebuke to longtime ally Israel. President-elect Donald Trump had demanded the U.S. veto the resolution. Afterward, he tweeted that “things will be different after Jan. 20th” when he takes office.

BEIRUT (AP) – Syrian state TV says an explosion rocked eastern Aleppo as some residents were returning to their homes after the government assumed full control of the city earlier this week. It says the explosion was caused by a device left inside a school by Syrian rebels, who withdrew from their last remaining enclave under a cease-fire deal. One report says at least three people were killed.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – Donald Trump is vowing to expand America’s nuclear capacity. At the same time, he’s urging Russia to avoid an “alternate path” away from stability and cooperation. Trump’s transition team says the president-elect received a “very nice letter” from Russian President Vladimir Putin. It urged Trump to act “in a constructive and pragmatic manner” to “restore the framework of bilateral cooperation.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actress Carrie Fisher is in intensive care after a serious medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her brother, Todd Fisher, says many details about her condition or what was behind the medical emergency are unknown. Celebrity website TMZ quotes sources as saying the 60-year-old actress suffered a heart attack.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Tens of thousands of children worldwide plan to call the North American Aerospace Defense Command to ask where Santa Claus is. Starting this morning, they will get a cheerful answer about the mythical route from a real person, not a recording. The wildly popular NORAD Tracks Santa operation is launching its 61st run at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.