Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker is brushing off Attorney General Brad Schimel’s plans to investigate how evidence in a secret probe into Walker’s campaign got leaked to a newspaper. The Guardian US in September published hundreds of sealed documents from the so-called John Doe investigation into whether Walker’s 2012 recall campaign illegally coordinated with outside groups. Walker said Monday that what Schimel wants to do is up to him and he’s not asking for anything from the attorney general.

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker says he hopes President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks last week about an arms race signals that Trump believes in upgrading the country’s nuclear delivery systems in hopes of deterring enemies. Walker said Monday following a menorah lighting at the governor’s mansion that he learned during his short-lived presidential bid last year that the nation’s nuclear delivery systems, particularly its submarines, are aging and need upgrades.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police are investigating after a body was found in a burning fire on Christmas morning. Police were called to the car fire in an alley around 7 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters put out the fire and found a human body inside the vehicle. Authorities say the fire and death are suspicious. Police are working with the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s officer to determine the cause of death. The name of the victim has not been released.

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) – The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a teenager who was fatally shot in Beloit last week. The victim was identified Monday as 16-year-old Savion Latimer of Beloit. Latimer was fatally wounded and an 18-year-old critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit. Two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old were arrested in the shooting. Police say everyone involved in the shooting knew each other.