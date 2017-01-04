Latest Sports News From Associated Press

Spurs crush Raptors

UNDATED (AP) – The San Antonio Spurs cruised to an easy victory over a fellow division leader on Tuesday.

KawhiLeonard scored 25 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 while the duo combined to shoot 19 of 28 from the field in the Spurs’ 110-82 romp over the Raptors. They helped San Antonio jump out to a 26-10 lead and go ahead by as many as 34 in what was a matchup of the No. 2 teams in each conference.

Tony Parker finished with 15 points and eight assists in 23 minutes before he and the starters received amble rest in the fourth quarter.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 26 points, but backcourt mate Kyle Lowry was held to six on 2-for-9 shooting in the Raptors’ lowest scoring output of the season.

In other NBA action:

– The Celtics nailed 17 3-pointers for the second straight game en route to a 115-104 victory against Utah. Jae Crowder was 5-for-5 from beyond the arc, while Isaiah Thomas shot 5-for-8 from downtown. Thomas had over 20 points for the 19th straight game, finishing with 29 and a career-high 15 assists in the Celtics’ eighth victory in 10 games.

– Paul George had 32 points and the Pacers also got 17 points apiece from Myles Turner and Jeff Teague (teeg) in their third straight win, 121-116 at Detroit. The Pacers blew most of a 15-point lead before sending the Pistons to their eighth loss in 10 games.

– Harrison Barnes dropped in 26 points and Dallas shot 17-for-32 from 3-point range in a 113-105 victory over Washington. Deron Williams chipped in 21 points, Devin Harris had 17 and Seth Curry added 16 while all three Mavericks hit four 3-pointers.

– Sacramento made it five wins in its last seven games as DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points in the Kings’ 120-113 verdict over the Nuggets in Denver. Darren Collison had 26 points and seven assists for the Kings, who trailed by one in the second quarter before going on a 15-0 run.

– Philadelphia pulled out a 93-91 win over Minnesota on Robert Covington’s fall-away shot with just 0.2 seconds left. Joel Embiid finished with 25 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 19 for the 76ers, who coughed up a 26-point lead.

– Devin Booker scored 18 of his 27 points after halftime as Phoenix beat Miami for the first time in 13 tries, 99-90. Goran Dragic scored 22 of his 24 points by halftime for the Heat, who had just eight available players in the opener of a six-game road trip.

– Julius Randle recorded his third career triple-double by providing 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to carry the Lakers to a 116-102 triumph over the Grizzlies in Los Angeles. Nick Young shot 6-for-11 from 3-point territory while scoring 20 points for L.A.

———-

KU survives close call vs. K-State…Wildcats coast

UNDATED (AP) – Kansas State came oh-so close to beating its arch-rivals at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The Wildcats and Kansas were tied until Svi Mykhailiuk went the length of the court and hit a buzzer-beating layup to give the third-ranked Jayhawks a 90-88 victory. Josh Jackson matched a career high with 22 points while adding nine rebounds and six assists. Landen Lucas had 18 points and 12 boards as the Jayhawks stretched their home winning streak to 50 games.

Dean Wade matched a career high with 20 points for Kansas State but missed a potential tiebreaking 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Sixth-ranked Kentucky has a much easier time with Texas A&M as Malik Monk poured in 26 points and De’Aaron Fox had 15 in a 100-58 pounding of the Aggies. Monk hit 8 of 11 shots, including five 3-pointers in a lopsided victory that followed a string of four overtime games in the Wildcats’ previous five meetings with A&M.

Checking out the other top-25 finals:

– Anthony Livingston’s 3-pointer from the corner with 4.6 seconds left in overtime gave Texas Tech a 77-76 victory over No. 7 West Virginia. Zach Smith had 15 points as the Red Raiders stopped the Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak.

– Ethan Happ scored 19 points as 13th-ranked Wisconsin beat No. 13 Indiana for the 16th time in their last 18 meetings, 75-68 at Bloomington. Bronson Koenig added 17 points for the Badgers, who blew an early 16-2 lead before earning their ninth straight win.

– Joel Berry II scored 23 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and 14th-ranked North Carolina bounced back from a loss to ACC rival Georgia Tech by outlasting Clemson, 89-86 in overtime. Kennedy Meeks added 14 points, including a basket with 1:12 left to put the Tar Heels ahead to stay.

– Canyon Barry tied a season high with 20 points and KeVaughn Allen added 14 as No. 24 Florida beat Mississippi 70-63.

———-

Jackets win again

UNDATED (AP) – It’s Sweet 16 for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets now own the second-longest winning streak in NHL history at 16 games, one off the league record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson notched power-play goals as the Jackets downed the Edmonton Oilers, 3-1. Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets, who had been tied with the 1981-82 Islanders for the second-longest winning streak in league history.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 21 shots to help Columbus stay perfect since Nov. 26.

The Blue Jackets will try to tie the league record when they visit the Capitals in Washington on Thursday.

The long winning streaks haven’t always led to a Stanley Cup. The ’82 Islanders captured the third of their four straight Cups, but the ’93 Penguins saw their bid for a third consecutive Cup end by the Isles in the division finals.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

– Shea Weber made his return to Nashville and scored the tying goal early in the third period before Max Pacioretty tallied in overtime to give Montreal a 2-1 win over the Predators. Weber faced his old team for the first time since being acquired by the Canadiens for fellow defenseman P.K. Subban over the summer.

– The Sabres beat the Rangers for the third straight time as Evander Kane and Justin Bailey scored 1:42 apart bridging the first intermission of Buffalo’s 4-1 triumph at Madison Square Garden. The Sabres won for just the second time in eight games and ended the Rangers’ three-game winning streak.

– Alex Ovechkin scored 22 seconds into overtime to send Washington to a 6-5 victory and end Toronto’s five-game winning streak. Justin Williams had a goal and two assists for the Capitals, who trailed 4-2 heading into the third period before earning their third straight win.

– The Hurricanes were on a 10-0-1 run at home until Adam Henrique , Michael Cammalleri and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist in the Devils’ 3-1 triumph at Carolina. Cory Schneider made 29 saves a night after shutting out the visiting Bruins.

– Jeff Carter scored the tying goal and set up Tanner Pearson’s game-winner 58 seconds into overtime to send the Kings past the Sharks, 2-1 at San Jose. Peter Budaj stopped 26 shots and blanked the Pacific Division leaders after Logan Couture beat him midway through the second period.

– Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a penalty shot and provided two goals and an assist as Winnipeg knocked off Tampa Bay, 6-4. Patrik Laine added an insurance goal and two assists to help the Jets end a two-game skid and win for the fifth time in eight games.

———-

All-Star captains named

NEW YORK (AP) – The NHL has announced the captains for each division in the 3-on-3 tournament at the Jan. 29 All-Star game in Los Angeles.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will serve in the same capacity for the Metropolitan Division. Montreal netminder Carey Price will head the Atlantic Division, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid will handle the Pacific Division captaincy and Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban will captain the Central Division.

The four players were the top vote-getters in their respective divisions.

———-

Claeys out at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The fallout continues at the University of Minnesota after football players threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl.

The school has announced that head coach Tracy Claeys has been dismissed. The move comes just over two weeks after the program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

The 48-year-old Claeys went 11-8 in a year and a half leading the Gophers. That includes a 9-4 record this season and a win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team a week before the game. The players ultimately decided against a boycott, and Claeys publicly supported his players in lobbying for fairness in the investigation.

———-

All-time top Sooners rusher heading to NFL…Vols and Gators lose 2

UNDATED (AP) – Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine says he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The 235-pound junior became Oklahoma’s career rushing leader during Monday’s 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn. He finished with 4,122 yards, four ahead of 1978 Heisman winner Billy Sims.

In other early departures around college football:

– Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett and wide receiver Josh Malone are planning to forgo their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. Barnett recorded 33 career sacks at Tennessee to break Reggie White’s school record. Malone had team highs of 50 receptions, 972 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 9-4 Vols this past season.

– Florida Gators cornerback Quincy Wilson and offensive tackle David Sharpe are leaving school early for the NFL draft, but defensive back Duke Dawson announced he’ll be back for his senior year. Wilson had three interceptions this season and is expected to be one of the first cornerbacks taken in the draft. Gators cornerback Jalen Tabor and defensive tackle Caleb Brantley are expected to announce that they are turning pro.

———-

Texans name QB for Saturday

UNDATED (AP) – Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien says that Brock Osweiler (AHS’-wy-lur) will start at quarterback on Saturday against the Raiders in their wild-card game. Tom Savage started the Texans’ last two games but is still recovering from a concussion he suffered on Sunday.

Osweiler started the first 14 games this season before being benched on Dec. 18 against Jacksonville after throwing interceptions on consecutive drives in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Raiders still haven’t announced their starting quarterback for the game, although players are ready to go into the postseason behind rookie Connor Cook.

The Raiders had planned to go with quarterback Matt McGloin after Derek Carr suffered a broken leg in Week 16. That was until McGloin injured his shoulder in the regular-season finale at Denver. Cook completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards and a 32-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper after replacing McGloin on Sunday.

———-

Seahawks add kick returner

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Fox Sports is reporting that kick returner Devin Hester is signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Hester played 14 games for the Ravens this year until his release in December. He is the third-leading punt returner in NFL history and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times from 2006 through 2014. He has an NFL-record 20 touchdowns on kick returns.

———-

Hall names 2017 finalists

UNDATED (AP) – First-year eligibles LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis and Alan Faneca also made the list, as did Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae , Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner.

Previously selected as a finalist by the veterans committee is former Seattle safety Kenny Easley.

The nominees in the contributors’ category are former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The class of 2017 will be elected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl in Houston. Inductions will be Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

———-

Reds get bullpen help

UNDATED (AP) – The Cincinnati Reds hope they have bolstered their bullpen by working out a one-year, $3 million deal with Drew Storen.

The 29-year-old former closer was 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 57 appearances for Toronto and Seattle. He saved 29 games for the Nationals in 2015 before losing the closer’s role to Jonathan Papelbon near the trade deadline.

He joins a bullpen that surrendered a major league-record 103 homers last season and led the National League in walks.

Elsewhere in the majors:

– Rajai Davis is back in the Bay Area after accepting a one-year pact with Oakland. Davis just helped the Indians win the American League pennant and tied Game 7 of the World Series with an eighth-inning homer before the Cubs prevailed.