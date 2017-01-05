Latest Sports News From Associated Press (1/5/07)

Butler ends ‘Nova’s streak

UNDATED (AP) – The number of unbeaten teams in Division I men’s basketball is down to two following Butler’s upset of the defending national champions.

Top-ranked Villanova was 14-0 on the season and riding a 20-game winning streak until Kethan Savage led the Bulldogs’ 66-58 win over the Wildcats. Savage hit the go-ahead layup while scoring five of his 13 points during a 7-0 run that put Butler ahead 58-52 with 1:46 remaining. The 18th-ranked Bulldogs also hit six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to finish a perfect 15-for-15 from the line.

Jalen Brunson had 23 points for the Wildcats, who suffered their first loss since last season’s Big East tournament. The loss leaves second-ranked Baylor and No. 5 Gonzaga as the only unbeaten squads.

Baylor barely kept its perfect record intact. Manu Lecomte made a short, high-arching jumper over a defender with eight seconds left to give the Bears a 65-63 win over Iowa State. Jo Lual-Acuil had 15 points and Johnathan Motley added 13 and 12 rebounds as Baylor improved to 14-0.

In other top-25 finals:

– Grayson Allen returned from what amounted to a one-game suspension, delivering 15 points and seven assists as eighth-ranked Duke crushed Georgia Tech, 110-57. Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and Luke Kennard added 16 in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game before undergoing back surgery on Friday.

– Steve Vasturia scored a career-high 24 points to lead 23rd-rated Notre Dame to a 77-70 upset of ninth-ranked Louisville. Matt Farrell tied his career high with 22 points as the Irish improved to 13-2 with their fourth straight win.

– Creighton rebounded from its first loss of the season as freshman Justin Patton scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the 10th-ranked Bluejays to an 85-72 win over St. John’s. The 7-foot Patton helped Creighton enjoy a 52-24 edge in points in the paint.

– Sheldon Jeter nailed a pair of 3-pointers in overtime to help Pittsburgh secure an 88-76 triumph against No. 11 Virginia. Jamel Artis was high man for the 12-3 Panthers with 24 points, Michael Young added 19 and Jeter and Cam Johnson finished with 16 each.

– No. 15 Oregon was an 83-61 winner against Washington as Tyler Dorsey made eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points. The Ducks picked up their 12th straight win despite quiet nights from top scorers Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher, who combined for 15 points.

– Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. posted the second triple-double in North Carolina State history by delivering 27 points, 11 boards and 11 assists in a 104-78 thrashing of No. 21 Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack shot nearly 70 percent and led 55-30 by halftime of their first 100-point outing since 2004.

———–

Hawks handle Magic

UNDATED (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers had just one-third of their “Big 3” in uniform on Wednesday, and it wasn’t enough to beat a division rival.

Jimmy Butler scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, including 10 straight to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 106-94 win over the Cavs. Doug McDermott added 17 points for the Bulls, who made a season-high 13 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love while LeBron James battled a cold that left him questionable until minutes before tipoff. James finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes, but the Cavaliers dropped to 26-8.

Also in the NBA:

– Golden State picked up its ninth straight home win behind Stephen Curry’s 35 points and Kevin Durant’s 30 in a 125-117 decision over Portland. Curry hit five 3-pointers to go with seven rebounds and five assists as the Warriors improved to a league-best 31-5.

– DeAndre Jordan’s 18 points and game-high 20 rebounds sent the Clippers to a 115-106 win over Memphis. Austin Rivers had team highs of 28 points and seven assists as Los Angeles won its second straight since a season-worst, six-game losing streak.

– Dennis Schroder scored 18 points and Kent Bazemore added 17 as Atlanta won its fourth in a row, a 111-92 rout of the Magic in Orlando. Dwight Howard had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, who led by just four in the final period before pulling away.

– Nicolas Batum poured in a season-high 28 points and the Hornets snapped a two-game skid by downing Oklahoma City, 123-112 at Charlotte. Kemba Walker scored nine of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, who closed the game on a 22-11 run.

– Giannis Antetokounmpo drained a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give the Bucks a 105-104 victory over the Knicks at New York. Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds as Milwaukee dealt the Knicks their third straight loss.

– Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and Miami stopped a six-game losing streak by defeating the Kings, 107-102 in Sacramento. Goran Dragic had 19 points and seven assists in the Heat’s sixth straight win over the Kings.

————

Something’s Cook-ing in Oakland

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Connor Cook’s first NFL start will come in a playoff game.

The Raiders have announced that the rookie quarterback will be under center for Saturday’s AFC wild-card game at Houston. Cook was inactive for Oakland’s first 15 games and was the backup on Sunday before Matt McGloin suffered a left shoulder injury.

The former Michigan State standout had two turnovers in Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the Broncos in Denver, but he also completed 14 of his 21 passes for 150 yards and a 32-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper.

————

Caldwell coming back in Detroit…Niners interview Bills assistant

UNDATED (AP) – The Detroit Lions have confirmed that head coach Jim Caldwell will be back for the 2017 season. The Lions were on the verge of winning the NFC North until they lost their last three games, giving the division title to Green Bay and relegating Detroit to an NFC wild-card matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Caldwell was 26-22 as head coach of the Colts from 2009-11, reaching the Super Bowl in his first year at the helm and losing his job following a 2-14 campaign.

In other NFL news:

– The 49ers have interviewed Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn for their head coach opening, although he is also considered the front-runner for the same job in Buffalo. The discussion comes three days after San Francisco fired head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke.

– Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has been released from a Cincinnati jail. Jones was booked early Tuesday on three misdemeanor charges from a hotel fracas and on a felony count that was added later after the sheriff’s office said he spit on a nurse’s hand.

———–

Habs win to the Max

UNDATED (AP) – Max Pacioretty is making a habit out of scoring overtime goals.

The Montreal Canadiens’ forward did it for the second straight night to wrap up a 4-3 triumph at Dallas. Pacioretty had two goals versus the Stars after capping Montreal’s 2-1 comeback win with an OT tally at Nashville. He has scored 33 game-winners since 2013-14, second only to Washington’s Alex Ovechkin’s 35 over that span.

Nathan Beaulieu had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, who have gone 3-0-2 while playing five straight overtime games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

– Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner had two goals apiece and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots as the Rangers won for the eighth time in 11 games, 5-2 at Philadelphia. Jake Voracek scored twice for the Flyers, who have lost four straight and seven of eight since a 10-game winning streak.

– Anaheim knocked off Detroit 2-0 as John Gibson made 23 saves in his eighth career shutout. Antoine Vermette set up goals by Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase to help the Ducks win for the third time in four games.

– The Panthers suffered the 11th loss in their last 15 games as rookie Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist to lead Winnipeg’s 4-1 victory at Florida. Mark Scheifele , Nikolaj Ehlers and Shawn Matthias also scored for the Jets, who got 31 saves from Connor Hellebuyck.

– Mikael Backlund scored for the fifth consecutive game and Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist as Calgary beat Colorado, 4-1. Brian Elliott won his fifth straight start and blanked the Avalanche until Patrick Wiercioch scored with 1:25 left.

– Ryan Miller posted his 37th career shutout by turning back 22 shots in Vancouver’s 3-0 verdict over Arizona. Brandon Sutter, Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi did the scoring in the Canucks’ season-high fifth straight win.

———–

Tiger starting the year at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Tiger Woods will make his PGA return at the course where he captured his last major championship.

Torrey Pines officials say Woods has committed to play in the Farmers Insurance Open later this month. It will be his first official PGA Tour event since he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods missed the entire 2016 PGA season recovering from two back surgeries. He competed at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month, finishing 15th in the 17-man field.