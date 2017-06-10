Here is the latest news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s willing to testify under oath about his conversations with the man he fired as FBI director. The pledge came as Trump accused James Comey of lying to Congress about their private exchanges. The president specifically denied asking Comey for his “loyalty” early in Trump’s term.

BEIRUT (AP) – The Islamic State group’s propaganda machine used to be confident, promising that its self-declared caliphate would be ‘lasting and expanding.’ But as the group’s territory has shrunk in recent months, so has its message. Far from the boastful, self-aggrandizing videos of before, the group is now urging fighters to resist and not run away from the battlefield.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby’s spokesman is dangling the possibility the entertainer may testify at his sexual assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk. They say the 79-year-old Cosby would face intense cross-examination about the lurid details of his decade-old deposition testimony, including admissions he obtained quaaludes to give to women he wanted sex with.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is accusing Qatar of funding terrorism at a “very high level” and says it must stop now. Trump says the country has “historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level.”

ILIGAN, Philippines (AP) – The Philippine military says 13 marines have been killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city. It’s the biggest single-day loss for government troops since they began fighting militants allied with the Islamic State group who seized Marawi on May 13 and are still occupying parts of the city.