Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A new report says sales of Iowa Lottery tickets spiked in the budget year that ended June 30 and generated the most revenue in the program’s 31-year history. Backed by surging sales of instant-scratch and Powerball tickets, the Lottery brought in $366.9 million in total revenue, a $42 million increase from the prior year. A state audit says $88 million of that money went to the state’s general fund and to help veteran’s programs, the highest amount for the Lottery since its start in 1985

MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) – A Monticello woman says she’s gotten back the class ring she lost 30 years ago. Theresa Martin told station KCRG a man named Curtis Rose had posted a Facebook item about it, asking whether anyone knew someone who’d gone to Monticello High School with the initials TKM. Classmates saw the post and put Rose and Martin in contact. He told her he found it two years ago in Cedar Rapids.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a field southwest of Fort Dodge. The body was reported after 9 a.m. Monday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy has been ordered to confirm the man’s identity and determine the cause of his death.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a Des Moines firefighter has been injured battling a blaze at a tire shop. Des Moines television station KCCI reports the fire was reported around 10 a.m. Monday at Don’s Tire and Auto. Employees escaped safely. The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.