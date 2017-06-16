Latest Iowa High School Softball Rankings

The Hempstead Mustangs have climbed into the top 10 in the latest softball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Union. The Mustangs have climbed one spot this week and are ranked 10th in the Class 5A poll. Three other Mississippi Valley Conference teams are in the top 15….Cedar Rapids Jefferson is 5th, Kennedy is 8th, and Prairie is ranked 15th.

The only other area team ranked in the new poll in Class 3A; Dyersville Beckman Catholic has went up one position and are ranked 7th this week.

For the complete rankings: http://ighsau.org/2017/06/15/61517-softball-rankings/