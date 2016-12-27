Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (AP) – The names of about 90 people who died this year in a central Illinois town will be read aloud on the steps of a historic courthouse. Mount Pulaski is holding the 7 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, the last day of the year. The Pantagraph says a bell will toll after each name is read. Tom Martin of the Mount Pulaski Courthouse Foundation says all who died were “integral” to the community.

CHICAGO (AP) – Nearly 150 Illinois public school districts gave bonuses to teachers and administrators last school year. The Chicago Tribune says (http://trib.in/2ia2eOr ) the 144 districts represent 20 percent of all districts. Citing state data, the newspaper reports about 3,100 people received bonuses that add up $5.5 million. The average was $1,750. Bonuses have become a common way to inspire educators to improve student achievement.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A new surveillance system will help protect Abraham Lincoln’s Tomb in Springfield from vandalism and theft. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports two companies – A-1 Corporate Hardware of Springfield and the Swedish-based Axis Communication – are donating the system. Five cameras will cover each exterior angle of the 16th president’s tomb, as well as the parking lot at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Security has been an issue in the past.

GRAFTON, Ill. (AP) – Police in Southern Illinois are looking for information about who might have been driving a car that went into the Illinois River. The Alton Telegraph reports a car went in the river Saturday night just upstream from the Grafton lighthouse.The landmark is located about 40 miles north of St. Louis. Emergency responders said divers had been unable to enter the water as of Monday afternoon because of ice. Witnesses said it appeared there was an adult in the vehicle when it entered the river.