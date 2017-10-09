Lanning Walter Camp Defensive POW

Lanning Camp Defensive POW

Iowa State senior LB/QB Joel Lanning was named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week, announced today by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Lanning was sensational in Iowa State’s 38-31 upset win over No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday. Playing on both sides of the ball, Lanning totaled 78 snaps (57 on defense, 13 on offense, eight on special teams). Lanning recorded eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery deep inside ISU territory to halt an OU scoring drive. On offense, Lanning rushed for 35 yards (nine carries) and threw for 25 yards (2-of-3).