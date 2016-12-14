Land Value Drops in Dubuque, Surrounding Counties

Land values in Dubuque County have dropped, mirroring a statewide trend over the past few years. The average value of an acre of land in Dubuque County now sits at $7,546. That is about four hundred dollars above the state average, but is down by about $600 from a year ago. Despite the recent decrease, local land is still worth more than it was before values skyrocketed at the beginning of this decade. Values sat at about $5,500 back in 2010, then shot up to a peak of more than $9,000 three years later. According to research performed by Iowa State University, Dubuque is one of 53 Iowa counties where land is considered to be in the “middle” price range. Each of the other counties in our listening area also saw value drop by between $500 and $600 from last year. Scott County has the highest land values in the state, at about $11,600, while the state’s least valuable land is found in Decatur County, in the south central Iowa.