Lake Delhi Expected to Be “Back to Normal” This Summer

People who live and work around Lake Delhi are excited for the first summer that they say will be “back to normal.” The area had been a popular recreation spot until the summer of 2010, when flood waters breached a dam at the south end of the lake. A 16-million dollar project that was completed last paid for construction of a new dam. But this will be the first summer that the new dam is fully operational. Steve Leonard, the president of the lake’s governing board, hopes that means people will come back to the lake. Emily Dougherty is back. She’s been coming to Lake Delhi for more than twenty years and is excited for her kids to experience the area like she did. Among the other improvements made to the area is a brand new boat entry, which includes a ramp, dock, and public bathrooms. A combination of state and county funding, as well as donations from the local governing board, paid for the Lake Delhi improvements.