Lafayette UTV Fatal

A Geneseo, Illinois man was killed after he rolled his UTV in Lafayette County late Saturday afternoon. A release from the sheriff’s office says the accident happened a few minutes before 5:30 in the 9000 block of County Highway G, just east of the intersection of Highway D in Fayette Township. 27 year old James Smolenski was traveling east on Highway G, when he failed to negotiate a curve. The UTV left the road and entered the ditch and overturned ejecting Smolenski and his passenger. Smolenski was transported by Medflight to UW Hospital in Madison. He later died from injuries sustained in the crash. His passenger, 25 year old Colton Carpenter of Darlington was transported to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and later transferred to UW Hospital. His condition has not been released. Both men were not wearing a seat belt. Authorities say alcohol and speed appear to be the contributing factors in the crash.