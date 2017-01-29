Laborshed Study Underway In Dubuque

A study to help area employers better understand the size and characteristics of the area’s labor force and where to find potential employees is underway. The Laborshed employment study is being conducted by Iowa Workforce Development’s Regional Research Bureau with help from Greater Dubuque Development. Kristin Dietzel, Vice-President of Workforce Solutions at GDDC says the study is just not about how many people are employed and where they are employed. Its’ been about four years since the last study was conducted in the Dubuque area. It will take around 12 weeks to complete the Laborshed employment study.