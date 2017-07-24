Kushner: Security Doc Submitted Too Soon…Charges Likely Against Truck Driver…Suicide Car Bombin in Kabul

WASHINGTON (AP) – The son-in-law of President Donald Trump is blaming his assistant for filing a version of his security clearance questionnaire that left off any contacts with foreign governments. Jared Kushner says the assistant accidentally filed the questionnaire while it was still being prepared.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Federal prosecutors expect Monday to charge a 60-year-old man with the weekend tragedy in which nine people were found dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas. Nearly 20 others in the rig were taken to the hospital in dire condition. Police say they’re looking at a case of human trafficking, and ICE acting Director Thomas Homan says authorities are looking at more people to prosecute.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli police say a Palestinian assailant has stabbed an Arab citizen of Israel in the neck in central Israel, apparently mistaking him for a Jew. Police spokesman Luba Samri says Monday’s attack was nationalist in nature and the 21-year-old attacker is a Palestinian working illegally in Israel.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Several residents of Kabul who were lightly wounded in the horrific Taliban suicide car bombing that killed 24 are criticizing the lapse in security measures they say enabled the attack. They say the area is home to several prominent politicians, including Mohammed Mohaqiq, deputy to Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and expressed frustration the government was unable to secure the neighborhood.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats are trying to bounce back from their November election losses and rebrand themselves, rolling out a populist new agenda under the slogan “A Better Deal.” Many Democrats attribute Donald Trump’s surprise victory in November to the Democrats’ own failure to define themselves as the party of working people, and House and Senate Democratic leaders have gotten together to try to change that with the 2018 midterm elections looming.