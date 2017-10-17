Kurds Pushed Out of Kirkuk…US-Backed Forces Take Raqqa Hospital…Trump Goes Off Cuff Again

KIRKUK, Iraq (AP) – Thousands of civilians are streaming back to Kirkuk, a day after fleeing as Iraqi troops pushed Kurdish forces out of the disputed oil-rich city. The civilians were heading back on Tuesday, driving along a main highway to the city’s east. The Kurdish peshmerga forces had built an earthen berm along the highway, reinforced by armored vehicles, but were allowing civilians to return to the city. Many returnees were seen with their children and belongings packed tight in their cars.

BEIRUT (AP) – The U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led forces battling the Islamic State group in Syria say they have captured the city hospital in Raqqa from IS. The facility was one of the militants’ last holdouts in Raqqa and had doubled as a hospital and an IS command center. Taking control of the hospital has left IS militants cornered in and around the notorious municipal stadium in Raqqa, once the group’s de facto capital.

BEIRUT (AP) – The ultra-extremist Islamic State group has been responsible for some of the worst atrocities perpetrated against civilians in recent history. Now the militant group, which brutalized residents living under its command for more than three years, is on the verge of collapse. IS militants are battling to hang on to remaining pockets of territory in Iraq and Syria, besieged by local forces from all sides.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s claim that his predecessors did not sufficiently honor the nation’s fallen drew heated responses. They say his accusation that most presidents did not call families of military personnel killed in action is not true. A former aide to President Barack Obama calls Trump’s statement “deranged.” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump “wasn’t criticizing predecessors, but stating a fact.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s freewheeling, last-minute Rose Garden scrum Monday is the latest evidence of his willingness to talk to journalists on the fly. The president has been opining to reporters in the Oval Office, stopping to talk on the South Lawn and chatting on the tarmac near Air Force One.