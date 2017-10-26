Krapfl’s Family Frustrated by Delays in Trial Process

The family of a Dubuque murder victim is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress toward convicting her killer. 69-year-old Nancy Krapfl was attacked while out for her morning walk in September of 2015. Police say 19-year-old Helmon Betwell drug her into a vacant building, raped her, and beat her. She died later that day. Betwell was arrested the day of the attack, but has yet to go on trial. Tami Lansing, Krapfl’s niece, says the family is hoping for some resolution to the case soon. Part of the delay in getting Betwell to trial has been his own mental state. He was initially deemed unfit for trial. But after a review earlier this year, a judge said proceedings against him can continue. Betwell’s attorneys then filed to move the trial out of Dubuque County, adding yet another delay for Krapfl’s family. That change of venue request was approved by the judge, though a new location hasn’t been set. Betwell’s trial is scheduled to begin in February.