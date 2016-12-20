Koos Takes New Jackson County Job

One of Jackson County’s supervisors will transition into a different role with the county after the new year. Larry “Buck” Koos was defeated in his bid for another term on the board this fall. His term will end on December 31. But on January 3, he’ll be back at the county courthouse, working for the county assessor. Lee Karabin has hired Koos for a clerk job in his office. According to Karabin, Koos was hired due to his experience as a supervisor, which has created a good working knowledge of the assessor’s office. Koos was one of more than thirty people who had applied for the position.