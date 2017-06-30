Kohlmann Takes Pie In The Face For A Good Cause



In the quest to fight back against a debilitating disease, some people will do just about anything…….like take a pie in the face. That’s exactly what the hostess of KDTH’s “Voices of the Tri-States” did today. Cindy Kohlmann, who is also the Sales Director at Oak Park Place Retirement Community was selected to take a pie in the face for being the management staff member to raised the most money for Alzheimer’s disease. The money raised goes to the Dubuque Alzheimer’s Association and is also used for national research to find a cure. The goal at Oak Park Place is to raise two thousand dollars. According to Kohlmann, Americans spend over 260-billion dollars a year for Alzheimer’s victims, yet less than a billion dollars has been raised to fight the disease. If you’d like to make a contribution visit the Dubuque Alzheimer’s Association’s website.