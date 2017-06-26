Kirtland Name New Fighting Saints Assistant

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Dubuque Fighting Saints have hired Paul Kirtland as an assistant coach under new head coach Oliver David. Kirtland’s addition rounds out the coaching staff, which also includes assistant coach Matt Millar.

Kirtland comes to the Fighting Saints from Division III Trinity College, where he served as an assistant coach for two seasons. Under his direction, the Bantams finished as the national runner-up at the NCAA Division III level in 2016–17, and finished as the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) champions in both seasons of his tenure.

Kirtland’s resume includes junior hockey experience as an assistant coach with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (NAHL), where his player personnel selections helped the team win the 2016 Robertson Cup championship. At the USHL level, Kirtland served as a scout for the Omaha Lancers.