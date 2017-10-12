Kind Votes For Whistleblower Protection Act 

Wisconsin U.S. Representative Ron Kind voted in favor of the Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick Whistleblower Protection Act this week. The bill ensures that no one is retaliated against for coming forward with concerns about waste, fraud and abuse at the VA. The bill offers a number of new protections for whistleblowers and will help ensure that supervisors found guilty of retaliation are held responsible for their actions. The legislation passed the House with bipartisan support and is now headed to the President for his signature.