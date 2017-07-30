Kind: “Stabilize Health Care Markets”

Southwest Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind is urging Congressional leaders to stay in session in August to stabilize the health care marketplaces. He says with the Senate’s failure to pass a health care bill and the ongoing uncertainty, action needs to be taken to provide certainty and ensure Americans continue to have access to health care.. Kind says many of the actions taken by the current administration have created instability and uncertainty in the individual market, which according to Kind has increased costs and makes affordability a greater problem. Kind and several of his colleagues in the new Democrat Coalition have proposed a collection of reforms and recommendations to policies that they say will stabilize the individual market and make health care affordable for everyone.