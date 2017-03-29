Kind Calls on Walker to Expand BadgerCare

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind is calling on Governor Scott Walker to expand BadgerCare. Kind says the failure by Congressional Republicans to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act shows that it’s time to put aside partisanship and provide Wisconsin’s most vulnerable with the support they need. That means accepting federal money to expand the health care program. Kind says if Wisconsin does not accept money to expand BadgerCare, taxpayers could lose out on more than a billion dollars in savings. He further states that if it’s not expanded by 2019, the state will miss out on the opportunity to receive full federal funding for the program.