Kind: Congress Should Work Through Recess to Ensure Coverage

The Congressman representing southwest Wisconsin is urging Congressional leaders to stay in session next month in order to stabilize the health care marketplaces. Following the US Senate’s failure to pass a new health care bill last week, Congressman Ron Kind says action needs to be taken to provide certainty and ensure Americans will continue to have access to care. Kind and several colleagues in a new Democrat coalition have proposed a collection of reforms they say will stabilize the individual market and make health care affordable for everyone.