Key West Fire Damages Commercial Building

A fire caused considerable damage to a commercial building in Key West yesterday morning. Key West firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Key West Drive at around 11:00 AM. According to Fire Chief Brian Arnold, when crews arrived the front of the building was fully engulfed and there was heavy smoke coming from an apartment in that section of the structure. No humans were in the building at the time of the fire, and a dog was able to get out with some assistance. Arnold says they know where the fire originated in the apartment, but the cause is still being investigated. Damage to the building is estimated at about $110,000. The building is owned by Troy Budde, but was being used as rental property.