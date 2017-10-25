Kershaw, Turner lead Dodgers…Eagles lose Peters, Hicks for season…Lynch suspension sticks

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Clayton Kershaw worked seven strong innings and Justin Turner belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Kershaw struck out 11 and held the Astros to three hits, including Alex Bregman’s tying homer in the fourth inning. Turner’s blast came in the sixth inning off loser Dallas Keuchel who also surrendered a solo blast to Chris Taylor on the first pitch he threw.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles will spend the rest of the season without nine-time Pro Bowl Jason Peters and linebacker Jordan Hicks. Peters tore his right ACL and MCL and Hicks ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Monday’s 34-24 win over the Washington Redskins, a game that left the Eagles with the best record in the NFL at 6-1. Peters has anchored Philadelphia’s offensive line for a decade, and Hicks is a top playmaker on defense.

NEW YORK (AP) – Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has lost an appeal of his one-game suspension for coming off the sideline during a scuffle and shoving an official in last Thursday’s win over Kansas City. Lynch will miss Sunday’s game at Buffalo and lose more than $100,000 in salary and per game roster bonuses. He had just two carries for nine yards before his ejection and has rushed for 266 yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns so far this season.

PHOENIX (AP) – The NBA has fined Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson $35,000 for “making a menacing gesture” on the playing court and “directing inappropriate language at a fan.” Video appeared to show Jackson forming his fingers as a pretend gun and pointing it at the fan during the Suns’ 42-point loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles last Saturday. Jackson said the fan had been heckling him loudly and aggressively throughout the game and that he wrongly decided to respond.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild are going to spend at least two more months without left wing Zach Parise , who has undergone surgery to repair a herniated disc that has bothered him since the offseason. He hasn’t appeared in a game this season, practicing with the team in spurts before experiencing another setback last week. The 33-year-old Parise is in the sixth season of a 13-year, $98 million contract with the Wild.