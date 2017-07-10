Kershaw, Dodgers win again…Raptors feel cap pain…Fultz to sit rest of summer league

LOS ANGELES (AP) – No team in the majors is entering the All-Star break as hot as the Los Angeles Dodgers, and no pitcher has more victories than Clayton Kershaw. The lefty improved to 14-2 by firing a six-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the Dodgers’ 26th victory in 30 games, 5-2 against Kansas City. Justin Turner homered twice and had three RBIs as Los Angeles stretched its lead in the NL West to 7 1/2 games over Arizona.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Three people with knowledge of the moves say the Toronto Raptors have shipped veteran DeMarre Carroll to the Brooklyn Nets in a salary dump and acquired C.J. Miles in a sign-and-trade with Indiana for Cory Joseph. The Nets also received a future first- and second-round pick from the Raptors for Justin Hamilton. Carroll had two years and $30 million left on his current contract, creating salary cap issues after the Raptors re-signed point guard Kyle Lowry to a three-year, $100 million package.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – First overall pick Markelle Fultz will miss the rest of the NBA summer league with a sprained left ankle sustained in Saturday’s game. Fultz had just signed a contract earlier in the day and delivered eight points in 15 minutes before he appeared to roll the ankle. He was helped off the court by teammates and taken for X-rays.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) – PGA Tour rookie Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) has earned his first victory by rallying to win the Greenbrier Classic by one stroke over Robert Streb. Schauffele closed with a 3-foot birdie putt for a 3-under 67 that left him 14 under for the tournament. He emerged as the winner after Streb and third-round leader Sebastian Munoz dueled for first place most of the final round.

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) – Katherine Kirk sank a 10-foot putt for birdie on the final hole to close out a one-stroke victory over Ashleigh Buhai at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Wisconsin. Kirk entered the final round with a four-shot lead over Buhai before shooting a 2-under 70. She finished 22 under in her third LPGA Tour title and first in 152 starts since 2010.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) – Helio Castroneves dominated the IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway for his first victory since 2014. The 42-year-old Castroneves led 217 of 300 laps, giving powerhouse Team Penske its first victory on Iowa’s short oval in 11 tries.