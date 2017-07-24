Kershaw back injury…Strasberg: Arm ‘achiness’…Jamaica scores Gold Cup upset

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Dodgers are bracing for the worst after Clayton Kershaw’s latest back injury. Manager Dave Roberts said the All-Star was headed to the 10-day disabled list after Kershaw left 21 pitches into his start on Sunday because of right low back tightness. The NL West leaders beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4. Kershaw declined to compare his current situation with last year, when he missed 2 1/2 months with a herniated disk in his back. He’s unbeaten in 15 consecutive starts.

PHOENIX (AP) – The Washington Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg left with a 5-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks after the second inning, when he walked the No. 8 and No. 9 batters. The Nats went on to win 6-2. Strasburg said his early departure was a precaution. He described the problem as slight “achiness” in his forearm. Strasburg said he wants to “nip it in the bud” so he’s available to the team in the crucial stages of the late season. He is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Milwaukee Brewers have lost seven of eight and the comfortable lead in the NL Central. The Philadelphia Phillies won 6-3 on Sunday. Nick Williams homered, Jerad Eickhoff pitched six strong innings and Howie Kendrick continued to increase his trade value with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Williams is hitting .309 with 15 RBIs in just 75 plate appearances this month.

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) – In a wild finish almost too exciting for golf, Jordan Spieth’s British Open win gives him the third leg of a rare career Grand Slam. Spieth finished three shots ahead of fellow American Matt Kuchar , but only after a furious finish over the last five holes that included an eagle. He also managed to lose just one stroke when he sprayed a drive 75-yards outside of the fairway into a steep, grassy dune, took a penalty drop and played a third shot from a driving range.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – Defeating heavily-favored Mexico and heading to the Gold Cup soccer final: ‘No problem.’ Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz scored a stunning 1-0 win over Mexico Sunday night to head to the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship. The winning score came on a free kick in the 88th minute. Jamaica will face the United States on Wednesday in Santa Clara, California.