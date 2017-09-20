Kern Won’t Be Write-In Candidate

A Dubuque businessman says he will not be staging a write-in campaign for mayor this fall. A in a post on its website yesterday, the conservative Dubuque PAC political action committee endorsed the write-in candidacy of insurance agent Paul Kern. But Kern this morning told KDTH that he will not be staging a candidacy. He says he will not be printing up yard signs, participating in forums, or any other typical candidate activities. But he did note that if he received enough write-in votes to unseat incumbent Mayor Roy Buol, that he would accept the will of the voters. Kern has been a candidate for public office in the past. He challenged then-Iowa House Speaker Pat Murphy in Iowa’s 99th House district in both 2010 and 2012, but lost both races.