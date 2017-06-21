Kennedy Approves Supreme Court Ruling on Courthouse Gun Bans

An Iowa Supreme Court ruling barring people from carrying guns at county courthouses across the state is music to the ears of Dubuque County’s sheriff. The court ruled yesterday that visitors to local courthouses will not be able to have firearms inside those facilities. The ruling runs contrary to a law passed by the Iowa Legislature this year that expanded gun rights. That law was opposed by many county sheriffs, including Joe Kennedy of Dubuque County, who says the Court has “cleaned up” the issue. The new law gave gun owners the ability to sue cities and counties over local gun bans. Kennedy says many counties were prepared to go to court to defend their policies, but won’t have to anymore. Kennedy argues that guns should not be allowed in places where people are likely to get emotional. While that includes courtrooms, he says it applies to other county offices as well. According to Kennedy, the court’s action is a perfect example of how “checks and balances” should work in state government. Dubuque is one of 72 Iowa counties that prohibit firearms from being carried in the local courthouse.