ISU’s Kempt and Lanning Honored by Big 12

Following Iowa State’s stunning upset of Oklahoma on Saturday, two Cyclones are receiving conference Player of the Week awards. Linebacker Joel Lanning is being honored as Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Kyle Kempt is the Offensive Player of the Week.

Playing on both sides of the ball, Lanning totaled 78 snaps (57 on defense, 13 on offense, eight on special teams). Lanning recorded eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery deep inside ISU territory to halt an OU scoring drive. On offense, Lanning rushed for 35 yards (nine carries) and threw for 25 yards (2-of-3).

Kempt, a walk-on senior completed 18-24 for 343 and 3 touchdowns in the win in his first start as a Cyclone.

Lanning was also named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week.