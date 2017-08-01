Kelly In, Scaramucci Out…Trump Obamacare Threats Could Backfire…Infamous Arizona Sheriff Convicted

WASHINGTON (AP) – All indications are that the new chief of staff at the Trump White House, John Kelly, isn’t afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief. The decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq has been tapped to bring order to a chaotic West Wing. Kelly began to make his mark Monday, dumping the newly appointed communications director just days after his hiring, and restructuring a dysfunctional command structure that bred warring factions.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Legal experts say President Donald Trump’s threat to stop billions of dollars in government payments to insurers and force the collapse of “Obamacare” might just backfire. Legal experts say the president would be handing the health insurance industry a solid court case against the government, undermining his own leverage to compel Democrats to negotiate. And Trump could get the blame if premiums jump by 20 percent, as expected after such a decision.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – Allies of two Venezuelan opposition leaders say Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma have been taken by authorities from the homes where they were under house arrest. Video posted on the Twitter account of Lopez’s wife early Tuesday shows a man being taken away from a Caracas home by state security agents.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Two men sentenced to life without parole for crimes committed as teens are savoring their freedom. They are among dozens across the U.S. who have been resentenced and released after the Supreme Court banned mandatory no-parole sentences for juvenile offenders. As one of them said: I don’t think you can find anyone who really can describe how it feels to be free.

PHOENIX (AP) – Longtime critics of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio say his conviction of a criminal charge for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants is a long-awaited comeuppance. Latino civil rights advocate Lydia Guzman says the lawman who spent 24 years as the sheriff of metro Phoenix was partly responsible for Arizona’s reputation as a place that’s intolerant of immigrants.