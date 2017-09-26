Kelchen’s Appointment Fills Cascade Council

The town of Cascade is back to having a full city council. For nearly two months, the council had been short a member after the resignation of Pat Kearney, who stepped down nearly halfway through his two-year term. A special election will be held to fill the rest of Kearney’s term in November, but the remaining members of the council wanted to have someone in place in the interim. Andy Kelchen, who is running unopposed to fill Kearney’s seat, was appointed to be the short-term replacement at the council meeting on Monday. His appointment had initially come before the council at their September 11 meeting. But it was voted down, with some council members saying they needed more time to make their decision. Kelchen is a 27-year-old Loras College graduate who works at Custom Precast Company in Cascade. This is his first time holding public office.