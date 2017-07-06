Kean Won’t Run in 2018

A Jackson County Democrat who was unsuccessful in her run for the Iowa House last fall says she won’t be running for office again in 2018. Jessica Kean of Maquoketa was the Democrats’ nominee in an open race for the House District 58 seat last fall. In a Facebook post, she says that while she has considered another run for office, she feels her efforts will be more valuable “behind the scenes.” She says she’ll continue to be active in local politics in her role as the Treasurer of the Jackson County Democratic Party, and would be willing to advise anyone thinking about running for the Statehouse. Kean was soundly defeated last fall by former Republican legislator Andy McKean, who was returning to public office for the first time since 2003. She had been chosen by Democrats late in the process, after their initial nominee dropped out of the race. She was nominated by the party just three months before Election Day.