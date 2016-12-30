KDTH’s Top Local News Stories of 2016

As Voted by the KDTH Staff:

Heroin Crisis Grips Dubuque and the Surrounding Area

2. Fire Damages Loras’ Visitation Hall

3. Election: Trump Becomes 1st Republican to Win Dubuque County in 60 Years

4. Key West Man Killed in Trailer Park after Robbery Gone Bad

5. Dubuque Native Kayla Banwarth Wins Bronze with US Olympic Volleyball Team

6. Opening of Dubuque’s First Traffic Roundabout Goes Smoothly

7. Cross Burning Reported in Dubuque

8. Iowa’s Medicaid System Switches to Private Management

9. Robert Stern Found Guilty of Killing Daughter, Sentenced to Life in Prison

10. Luis Del Toro, Jake Rios Become Dubuque’s First Hispanic City Council Members

As Voted by KDTH Listeners:

1. Fire Damages Loras’ Visitation Hall

2. Dubuque Native Kayla Banwarth Wins Bronze with US Olympic Volleyball Team

3 (tie). Cross Burning Reported in Dubuque

3 (tie). Election: Trump Becomes 1st Republican to Win Dubuque County in 60 Years

3 (tie). Heroin Crisis Grips Dubuque and the Surrounding Area

3 (tie). Key West Man Killed in Trailer Park after Robbery Gone Bad

6 (tie). Late Summer Flooding Impacts Several Area Counties

6 (tie). Murder, Rape Suspect Helmon Betwell Ruled Incompetent to Stand Trial

6 (tie). Opening of Dubuque’s First Traffic Roundabout Goes Smoothly

10. Several Bluff Street Incidents, Including Drive-By Shooting, Lead to Half Dozen Arrests